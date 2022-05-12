26 injured in jallikattu at Pudukottai
Twenty-six persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Maruthanthalai village in the district on Thursday. A total of 825 bulls were released during the over six-hour-long event in which 150 tamers participated.
Among the injured, 24 were treated at the venue, while two others were referred to hospitals. Ten among the injured were bull tamers, and others were spectators and bull owners, police sources said.
