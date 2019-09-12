26 injured in bee attack

A group of labourers, including 23 women, were injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees at Maruthavanjeri village near Peralam in Tiruvarur district on Thursday.

The labourers had assembled at the village to carry out dredging works in a waterbody under the 100-day Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme when the incident occurred.

Police sources said the labourers were all of sudden attacked by bees causing anxiety. The shocked labourers took to their heels to escape the attack. However, many of them were stung by the swarm of bees.

Sources said 26 labourers were rushed to the Punthootam primary health centre in a couple of ambulances for treatment. Six were treated as out-patients and the remaining 20 were referred to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital.