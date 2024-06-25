26 injured as private bus overturns

Twenty-six passengers were injured after a private bus they were travelling in overturned near a petrol bunk at Annavasal in the district on Tuesday. The bus was on its way to Manapparai from Pudukottai when the accident occurred around 4 p.m.

Police sources said the driver of the bus driving the vehicle reportedly at a high speed apparently lost control in a turning. The vehicle overturned causing injuries to passengers. Among the injured was a woman police constable. The injured were admitted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. The accident occurred in Annavasal police station limits.

