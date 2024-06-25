ADVERTISEMENT

26 injured as private bus overturns

Published - June 25, 2024 07:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-six passengers were injured after a private bus they were travelling in overturned near a petrol bunk at Annavasal in the district on Tuesday. The bus was on its way to Manapparai from Pudukottai when the accident occurred around 4 p.m. 

Police sources said the driver of the bus driving the vehicle reportedly at a high speed apparently lost control in a turning. The vehicle overturned causing injuries to passengers. Among the injured was a woman police constable. The injured were admitted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. The accident occurred in Annavasal police station limits. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US