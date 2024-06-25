GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

26 injured as private bus overturns

Published - June 25, 2024 07:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-six passengers were injured after a private bus they were travelling in overturned near a petrol bunk at Annavasal in the district on Tuesday. The bus was on its way to Manapparai from Pudukottai when the accident occurred around 4 p.m. 

Police sources said the driver of the bus driving the vehicle reportedly at a high speed apparently lost control in a turning. The vehicle overturned causing injuries to passengers. Among the injured was a woman police constable. The injured were admitted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. The accident occurred in Annavasal police station limits. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.