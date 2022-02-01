26 file papers for urban civic polls in Tiruchi

Twenty-six nominations, including 18 for Tiruchi Corporation wards, were filed for the urban local body elections in Tiruchi district on Tuesday.

Five nominations were received for municipal wards and three for town panchayat wards, according to District Election Officer and Collector S.Sivarasu.

So far, 82 nominations, including 29 for Tiruchi Corporation wards, have been filed.

Meanwhile, the DMK started releasing the list of its candidates for Tiruchi Corporation wards in batches. Candidates for 44 wards were announced by the party on Tuesday.

Former MLA K.N.Sekaran and former Deputy Mayor M.Anbazhagan were among the prominent candidates fielded by the party.

The party is expected to contest from 50 of the 65 wards in city, leaving the rest to allies.