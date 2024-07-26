GIFT a SubscriptionGift
25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated in Tiruchi

Published - July 26, 2024 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory of India over Pakistan during the 1999 Kargil War was celebrated in Tiruchi on Friday.

An event was organised at the Major Saravanan Memorial here by the 2 Tamil Nadu Battalion NCC, Tiruchi, during which civil society members, military personnel, and ex-servicemen paid their homage and tribute to Major M. Saravanan, who had laid down his life during the Kargil war.

NCC Group Commander, Tiruchi Colonel Y. Vijayakumar, Colonel Shyam Sarathy, Administrative Commandant, Station Headquarters, Tiruchi, Colonel Arun Kumar, Commanding Officer, 2 TN Battalion NCC, Tiruchi, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi T. Nirmala Devi, officials representing the district administration and city police officers placed wreaths at the memorial and paid their tribute to the brave heart. 

Colonel Arun Kumar highlighted the significance of Major Saravanan’s supreme sacrifice which earned him the Vir Chakra. Major Saravanan’s sacrifice would continue to inspire the younger generation to serve the motherland with courage and dedication, he added.

