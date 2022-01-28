Tiruchirapalli

2,500 fresh cases in central districts

The central districts on Friday reported 2,500 fresh COVID-19 cases. Two deaths, both in Tiruchi, were reported in the region, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Despite witnessing a decline, Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts jointly reported more than half of the total number of cases in the region. A total of 695 patients reported positive in Thanjavur, while Tiruchi reported 606 cases.

In Tiruvarur district, 318 persons tested positive, and in Pudukottai, 208. In Karur, 204 fresh cases were reported, and in Nagapattinam, 172. Mayiladuthurai district registered 125 fresh cases, and Ariyalur, 110. Perambalur district reported 62 fresh COVID-19 cases- the lowest in the region.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2022 10:44:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/2500-fresh-cases-in-central-districts/article38340789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY