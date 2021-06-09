2,500 fresh cases, 58 deaths in central region

The central districts on Wednesday reported 2,586 fresh cases, a substantial dip in the region since April.

As many as 58 patients succumbed to the viral infection in the region.

Perambalur district reported the highest number of deaths with 15 patients succumbing to the viral infection.

Tiruchi reported 12, while Nagapattinam reported eight. Tiruvarur and Thanjavur reported seven deaths each, while Karur reported six. In Ariyalur district, three deaths were reported.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 685 patients reporting positive.

Tiruchi district reported a significant dip in the number of fresh cases. The district reported 510 new cases.

Nagapattinam reported 422 fresh cases, while similar declining trends were also reported in Tiruvarur with 289 fresh cases.

According to data published in the medical bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts had only 14 ICU beds vacant.

Karur district reported a slight dip in cases with 188 patients reporting COVID-19 positive. Only 13 ICU beds were available in the district on Wednesday.

Pudukottai reported 185 fresh cases, Ariyalur 174 and Perambalur 133. Bed vacancy in some of these districts too was minimal.

Pudukottai had 10 vacant ICU beds and Ariyalur none.

Perambalur, which had increased its bed capacity, reported that 20 ICU beds were available on Wednesday.