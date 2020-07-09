250 test positive in central region

Tiruchi

09 July 2020 22:12 IST

The central region saw the biggest single-day spike with a total of 250 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday besides recording three deaths - two in Tiruchi district and one in Pudukottai.

In Tiruchi, two men aged 54 and 58, one hailing from Thennur and another from Kattuputhur died of comorbid conditions including diabetes and hypertension. The patients had tested positive on July 7. They died of respiratory failure on Thursday, official sources said.

A 65-year-old man hailing from Pudukottai also died of comorbid conditions. He was admitted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on July 6. On Wednesday, he died of COVID-19 related complications.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 250 fresh positive cases, 93 tested positive in Tiruchi, 46 in Pudukottai, 40 in Tiruvarur, 32 in Thanjavur, 25 in Nagapattinam, five each in Perambalur and Ariyalur and four in Karur.

Most of the new cases were from Tiruverumbur, Woraiyur and Puthur within the city and from Musiri and Manapparai outside city limits.

Meanwhile, a total of 45 patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged on Thursday. Fifty-six were also discharged from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai.

A one-year-old girl and a seven-year-old girl were among those who tested positive in Pudukottai district. The patients, including 19 women have been admitted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. Two men aged 24 and 26, and hailing from Gandarvakottai tested positive in Thanjavur.

Thirty-two patients tested positive in Thanjavur and 40 in Tiruvarur. Of the 32 in Thanjavur, seven patients were local contacts, while one returned from Bengaluru, one from Tiruvarur, a few from Madurai. One patient had come from Saudi Arabia.

In Nagapattinam, of the 46 patients who tested positive, two returned from Chennai, 15 were local contacts. Three men who had been working in Iran and returned to Nagapattinam also tested positive.

Among the five who tested positive in Perambalur was a three-year-old girl whose father tested positive earlier. Three others returned from other districts to their home town and tested positive. The four have been admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital. A 52-year-old man who returned from Dubai also tested positive.

Five patients also tested positive in Ariyalur. Of the five, one returned from Vishakapatnam, one from Coimbatore, one from Tiruchi and one from Ariyalur district.

In Karur, four patients have tested positive including a 60-year-old woman, and three men aged 59, 41 and 36.