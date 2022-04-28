250 houses to be built at Kottapattu and Vazhavanthankottai rehabilitation camps

The State government has accorded sanctions to construct 250 new houses at the rehabilitation camps for Sri Lankan Tamils at Kottapattu and Vazhavanthankottai in Tiruchi.

There are about 107 rehabilitation camps for Sri Lankan Tamils in the State. Most of them came into existence about 35 years ago. The Rehabilitation Camp at Kottapattu is one of the biggest refugee camps in the State. While the camp at Kottapattu has 470 houses, there are 450 houses in the camp at Vazhavanthankottai on the outskirts of the city. According to official sources, about 1,246 Sri Lankan refugees have been sheltered at the camp at Kottapattu and the number is about 1,200 at the camp at Vazhavanthankottai.

Several houses in both the camps are said to be in bad shape due to poor maintenance. Though the State government made attempts to repair the badly damaged houses, it is said that the condition of them has deteriorated due to age and other factors.

Based on the field reports of the condition of the camps and the demands of the inmates, the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and the Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils has decided to build new houses in some of the oldest camps. The camps at Kottapattu and Vazhavanthankottai are among the camps that have been selected for improvement.

A senior official told The Hindu that the State government had accorded sanction to construct 150 houses at Kottapattu and 100 houses at Vazhavanthankottai. Hundred houses at Kottapattu would be constructed in the first phase and 30 houses in Vazhavanthankottai. The remaining houses would be built in the next phase. The estimate of the project was being worked out. Temporary arrangements would be made to provide accommodation to those inmates, who had to be relocated from their houses.