Tiruchirapalli

250 cases in delta region

The central region reported 258 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a dip compared to the previous day. Six patients died of the viral infection in the regionm, two each hailed from Tiruvarur and Thanjavur, while one patient each belonged to Ariyalur, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur.

Thanjavur district reported a slight dip in the number of fresh cases reported. On Thursday, 73 patients tested COVID-19 positive in the district. Tiruvarur too saw a drop in cases, with 56 cases reported. In Tiruchi, 52 patients tested positive.

Nagapattinam reported 24 fresh cases, while Mayiladuthurai reported 18, and Pudukottai, 16. Karur reported 12 positive cases. Ariyalur district reported four COVID-19 cases while Perambalur reported three, the lowest numbers in the region.


