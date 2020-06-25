25-year-old plea to upgrade mud road

A plea to upgrade a mud road connecting Thulukkaviduthi North with Pudukottai Road at Periyanayakipuram in Peravurani Panchayat Union remains unheeded for more than two decades.
The 600-metre mud road was laid through a cashewnut grove in 1991 when the Forest Department decided to remove old trees and plant new saplings at the 90-acre plantation.
The road helps residents of Thulukkaviduthi North avoid a 5-km detour to reach Pudukottai Road. During monsoon, however, the road becomes slushy making it difficult for motorists to negotiate the stretch. Hence, locals demanded that the road be upgraded as a black-topped carriageway so that it is usbale even during rainy days. But their plea remains unheeded for more than 25 years, they say.
Petitions
Ramanathan of Thulukkaviduthi North claims that several petitions forwarded to the State government on several occasions have failed to evoke favourable response.
“The State government should initiate necessary steps for issue of no objection certificate by the Forest Department for upgrading the road in the interests of the villagers,” he says.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath