25-year-old plea to upgrade mud road

A plea to upgrade a mud road connecting Thulukkaviduthi North with Pudukottai Road at Periyanayakipuram in Peravurani Panchayat Union remains unheeded for more than two decades.

The 600-metre mud road was laid through a cashewnut grove in 1991 when the Forest Department decided to remove old trees and plant new saplings at the 90-acre plantation.

The road helps residents of Thulukkaviduthi North avoid a 5-km detour to reach Pudukottai Road. During monsoon, however, the road becomes slushy making it difficult for motorists to negotiate the stretch. Hence, locals demanded that the road be upgraded as a black-topped carriageway so that it is usbale even during rainy days. But their plea remains unheeded for more than 25 years, they say.

Petitions

Ramanathan of Thulukkaviduthi North claims that several petitions forwarded to the State government on several occasions have failed to evoke favourable response.

“The State government should initiate necessary steps for issue of no objection certificate by the Forest Department for upgrading the road in the interests of the villagers,” he says.