25 railway stations to get ambulance services

The Southern Railway authorities have proposed to introduce ambulance services at 25 stations. They have invited expression of interest from reputed hospitals or service providers. The chosen service provider would maintain the ambulance facility for five years at the identified stations.

Officials told The Hindu that the stations identified include Tiruchi Junction, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam Junction, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagore, Karaikal, Velankanni, Cuddalore Port Junction, Vellore Cantonment, Sirkazhi and Papanasam.

Tiruchi Junction is one among the six stations in the division which has the emergency medical care centre. A senior official said railways would provide the required space at the chosen stations to enable the service providers to park the ambulance. The ambulance should be adequately equipped with first aid and other necessary equipment to provide first aid and take patients to the nearest hospital of their choice quickly.

The ambulance would be parked at the station premises it would be in a position to reach the nearest spot in case of a railway-related accident quickly to render service in the golden hour.

The administration has established free emergency medical care facility centres at Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur to provide round-the-clock medical assistance to the needy passengers.