April 20, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As many as 25 people were injured during the jallikattu held at Vilapallam near Jayamkondam on Thursday. Most of them were spectators. The injured treated at a special medical camp established near the jallikattu arena. About 675 bulls brought from different parts of Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Dindigul, Madurai and other districts were released during the event and 175 bull tamers displayed their bull taming skills.

