25 new COVID-19 cases reported in central districts

Twenty five patients were tested positive for the COVID 19 infection in central districts on Tuesday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Tiruchi recorded the maximum number of cases with 12 patients testing positive for the virus followed by Nagapattinam and Perambalur with four cases each. Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai recorded two cases each. Pudukottai registered one case.

No new cases were reported in Ariyalur, Karur and Thanjavur districts.

A total of 18 patients, who were under treatment after being tested positive for the virus, were discharged from various hospitals in central districts.