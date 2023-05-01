ADVERTISEMENT

25 new COVID-19 cases in central region

May 01, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central region on Monday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. Tiruchi reported six fresh cases, Ariyalur four, Karur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam three each, and Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts had two new case each. The total number of active cases in the region stood at 205 as on Monday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases with 60 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Ariyalur had 35 active cases, Thanjavur 30, Tiruvarur 24, Nagapattinam 17, Mayiladuthurai 16, Karur 15, Pudukottai seven and Perambalur had one active case.

