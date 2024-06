Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized 2.57 kg of gold being smuggled in the form of plates by a passenger at the Tiruchi International Airport on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the AIU officers checked the food processor / juicer mixer in the luggage being taken by a passenger who arrived from Dubai by an Air India Express flight. The officers found gold in the form of plates concealed inside the food processor. The value of the gold was estimated at ₹1.83 crore.