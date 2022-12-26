25 injured in road accident

December 26, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Twenty-five people were injured in a road accident at Vellachimandapam near Thiruvaiyaru on Monday.

According to police, a State Transport Corporation bus proceeding to Thoththur from Thanjavur and a private bus coming in the opposite direction collided at Vellachimandapam around afternoon.

Twenty-five people, including the STC bus crew, sustained injuries and were taken to Tiruvaiyaru Government Hospital for treatment and 10 were later referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.