HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

25 injured in road accident

December 26, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-five people were injured in a road accident at Vellachimandapam near Thiruvaiyaru on Monday.

According to police, a State Transport Corporation bus proceeding to Thoththur from Thanjavur and a private bus coming in the opposite direction collided at Vellachimandapam around afternoon.

Twenty-five people, including the STC bus crew, sustained injuries and were taken to Tiruvaiyaru Government Hospital for treatment and 10 were later referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.