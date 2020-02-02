Tiruchirapalli

25 injured in jallikattu

Twenty five persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Keelathaniyam village in the district on Sunday. The over six-hour-long event saw as many as 737 bulls released one after the other. A total number of 247 tamers participated.

Police sources said two among the injured were referred to hospital for treatment. The remaining were treated at the event venue.

