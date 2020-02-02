25 injured in jallikattu

Twenty five persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Keelathaniyam village in the district on Sunday. The over six-hour-long event saw as many as 737 bulls released one after the other. A total number of 247 tamers participated.
Police sources said two among the injured were referred to hospital for treatment. The remaining were treated at the event venue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.