Tiruchirapalli

25 injured in jallikattu at Viralimalai

Twenty five persons were injured in a jallikattu held at Viralimalai in the district on Tuesday.

As many as 642 bulls were released during the nearly six-hour-long event. The number of tamers who took part were 252. Police sources said 18 injured persons were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining seven were referred to the Government Hospital, Viralimalai. 


