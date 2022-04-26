25 injured in jallikattu at Viralimalai
Twenty five persons were injured in a jallikattu held at Viralimalai in the district on Tuesday.
As many as 642 bulls were released during the nearly six-hour-long event. The number of tamers who took part were 252. Police sources said 18 injured persons were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining seven were referred to the Government Hospital, Viralimalai.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.