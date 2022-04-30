Tiruchirapalli

25 injured in jallikattu at Pudukottai

Twenty-five persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Alangudi village in the district on Saturday.

A total number of 790 bulls were released during the over six-hour-long event in which 300 tamers participated.

Among the injured, 21 were treated as out-patients at the venue, while the remaining four comprising two bull owners and two spectators were referred to hospitals, police sources said.


