25 Garuda Sevai festival held

The annual 25-Garuda Sevai festival organised by the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam was held here on Wednesday.

The decorated idol of Sri Neelamegaperumal of Vennatrankarai mounted on the ‘Garuda Vahanam’ was brought in a procession from the temple precincts at Vennatrankarai to the four Raja Veedhis in the Old Thanjavur town on Wednesday. The ‘Garuda Vahanam’ of Sri Neelamegaperumal was followed by the decorated idols of Sri Manikundraperumal mounted on another ‘Garuda Vahanam’.

As the ‘Garuda Vahanam’ of Sri Neelamegaperumal and Sri Manikundraperumal entered the East Raja Veedhi through Kodimarathumoolai around 7 a.m., a band of another 23 ‘Garuda Vahanams’ carrying the decorated idols of the presiding deities of other ‘Perumal’ temples joined the procession.

The grand 25-Garuda Sevai festival – a procession of 25 Garuda Vahanams along the four Raja Veedhis culminated around noon as the Neelamegaperumal and Manikundraperumal temple ‘Garuda Vahanams’ returned to their respective temples at Palliaghraharam.

On Thursday, a similar festival of ‘Navaneetha Sevai’ will be held wherein the presiding deities of Perumal temples decorated as ‘Navaneetha Krishnan’ will be taken in a procession along the four Raja Veedhis, according to official sources.

