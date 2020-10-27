248 patients test positive in central districts

A total of 248 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Tuesday.

Fresh cases continued to be on the decline in all eight districts of the region in the last two weeks.

Ariyalur and Perambalur recorded less than 10 cases and Karur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai registered less than 30 cases.

Thanjavur recorded the maximum number of cases, with 61 patients testing positive for the virus in the district. Tiruvarur district followed with 52. The daily count was 42 in Tiruvarur, 25 in Pudukottai and 35 in Nagapattinam. Three cases were recorded in Perambalur and five in Ariyalur.

No casualty was reported in any of the central districts, according to the medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 362 patients, who received treatment at various hospitals in the region, were discharged on Tuesday. Thanjavur district topped the list with 101 patients discharged on a single day.