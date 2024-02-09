GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹2.47 cr. sanctioned for upgrade, maintenance of scientific tools at Bharathidasan University

The Department of Science and Technology has sanctioned funds under the Support for Upgradation, Preventive Repair and Maintenance of Equipment (SUPREME) scheme

February 09, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has sanctioned ₹2.47 crore to the Bharathidasan University for upgradation and maintenance of some of its advanced scientific equipment.

The funds had been sanctioned under the “Support for upgradation, preventive repair and maintenance of equipment” (SUPREME) scheme. Of this, ₹1 crore will be released as first year grant after the formalities are completed.

The grant will be used for repairing, retrofitting, and maintenance of highly sophisticated scientific equipment such as confocal laser scanning microscope, field emission scanning electron microscope, and Raman spectrometer at the University Science Instrumentation Centre (USIC), and the Centre for Nanoscience and Technology of the university.

The USIC has a wide range of sophisticated instruments and more equipment such as inductive coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS), element analyser, high-performance liquid chromatography with photodiode array detector and electrochemical detection (HPLC-PDA-ECD), digital droplet PCR and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer will be shortly procured under RUSA 2.0 -Thematic Research Projects, according to a press release from the university.

The department has recognised the USIC for its contribution to research and development and had lauded it for adapting unique QR code system for displaying the facility, instruments and its application.

Recently, the latest version of liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometer (LCTMS) was procured at a cost of ₹3.17 crore under RUSA-2.0 Biological Sciences. The LCTMS is a powerful analytical instrument capable of a wide range of analysis, including tracing pollutants, identification and characterisation of protein/ protein complex, screening for metabolic disorders, pharmacodynamics, drug absorption and distribution, identification of biomarker for early-detection of disease and pre-clinical analysis. The facility is a first-of-its-kind in a State University, the release said.

The university has taken up the expansion of USIC with funds received from the State and Union governments and had equipped it with state-of-the-art tools that would be of immense use for students and faculty of university departments, affiliated colleges and neighbouring institutions to carry out their research work.

M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, said it was a matter of pride that the USIC was the only facility in a State university of Tamil Nadu recognised by the Department of Science and Technology under the SUPREME scheme. “The USIC will continue to serve researchers in physics, chemistry, and biological sciences and will soon emerge as a nodal centre of Bharathidasan University to foster and support research innovation and start-ups,” he said.

He complimented the core team members, K. Emmanuvel Rajan, Coordinator, USIC and Head, Department of Animal Science; and K. Jeganathan, Director, Centre for Nanoscience and Technology, Department of Physics, Bharathidasan University, for their joint efforts in getting funds under the SUPREME scheme.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / university / science and technology

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.