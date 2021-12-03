243 held in drive against gutkha

Police personnel in Tiruchi range encompassing Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur districts conducted surprise checks in the five districts on Thursday and seized around 93.5 kg of gutkha and banned tobacco products valued at ₹ 1.53 lakh.

The surprise checks were conducted on the instruction of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range during which 245 cases were booked and 243 accused were arrested. Eighty four cases were booked in Tiruchi; 43 in Pudukottai; 33 in Karur; 23 in Perambalur and 62 cases in Ariyalur district, a police press release said here on Friday.