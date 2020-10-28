243 fresh cases, two deaths recorded in central districts

TIRUCHI

Thanjavur registered the highest number of new cases at 51

The central districts recorded 243 new positive cases on Wednesday.

Two deaths, one each in Ariyalur and Karur, were reported in the region, according to a medical bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 48-year-old woman from Ariyalur with comorbidity of diabetes and a 40-year-old man from Karur, who suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome, succumbed to the viral infection on Wednesday.

Despite recording a sharp decline, Thanjavur reported the highest number of new cases — 51 — in the region.

Tiruchi reported 48 fresh cases, while none were from existing containment zones. A total of 28 patients, including 23 hailing from Tiruchi, were discharged from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

Nagapattinam reported a sharp drop with 41 new cases. Meanwhile, Tiruvarur saw 34 fresh cases. Patients in both districts were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and with a history of respiratory illnesses.

Pudukottai recorded 32 cases among which were local index cases with no history of travel or contacts.

In Karur, 21 patients, including residents of Vengamedu, Kavundampalayam and Thanthonrimalai, tested positive.

In Ariyalur, 12 reported positive.

In Perambalur it was four, with two hailing from Perambalur block and one each from Veppur and Veppanthattai blocks. A total of 527 throat swabs were lifted at government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the district and sent for processing.