24.21% decline in road accidents, fatalities down by 16.67%

January to June, this year and last

Tiruchi City has seen a steep drop in the total number of road accidents reported since January to date as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fatalities have also seen a decline during the current year amid a sharp rise in the number of cases booked for traffic violations.

Statistics provided by the city police reveal that 188 accidents have been reported from January 1 to June 24. This is much lesser as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when the number of cases reported was 248.

Commissioner of Police V. Varadharaju says the reduction in respect of accidents reported till date this year is 24.21%.

Fatal cases declined by 16.67% so far this year as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, he contends.

Enforcement of rules as well as lockdown have led to a decline in accident cases, he points out.

Stricter enforcement of rules has resulted in booking of more traffic violation cases this year.

Eight categories

Police sources say traffic violation cases are generally booked under eight categories of cases: over speeding, jumping of stop lines, mobile phone usage while driving, drunken driving, overloading and transporting passengers in goods carriers, driving without helmets and wearing seat belts.

The city police have booked more than 1.3 lakh traffic violation cases booked till date this year, accounting for an increase of 87.2% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when the total traffic violation cases booked was 70,957.

Over 1,000 drunken driving cases and 3,700 stop line jumping cases have been booked within Tiruchi city at 14 police stations.

The number of helmet rule violation cases booked is over 1.14 lakh.

Road users booked for not wearing seat belt is 18,726.

So far, the driving licences of 4,897 offenders have been suspended this year under the Motor Vehicle Act, the police commissioner adds.