24,186 cases settled for Rs. 10.12 crore

24,186 cases settled at mega lok adalat

As many as 24,186 cases were settled for Rs. 10.12 crore at the national mega lok adalat held in the district on Saturday.

The cases settled included 213 cases of motor vehicle accidents for Rs. 4.05 crore, 290 civil cases for Rs. 1.57 crore, 20,416 minor cases of motor vehicles for Rs. 16 lakh and 2,974 criminal cases for Rs. 10.81 lakh.

S. Kumaraguru, Principal District Judge, presided over the adalat. M. Subramanian, Chairman of Permanent Lok Adalat, and other judicial officers participated.