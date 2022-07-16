240 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Two hundred and forty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the viral infection.

The number of daily fresh cases stood at 61 in Tiruchi and 56 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 25 fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai 22, while Pudukottai recorded 20 cases. Nagapattinam had 19 new cases, Perambalur 17, Ariyalur 11 and Karur district reported nine fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 366 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Saturday. There were 169 active cases in Thanjavur, 121 in Tiruvaur, 109 in Pudukottai, 85 in Perambalur, 83 in Nagapattinam and 79 in Mayiladuthurai. Karur and Ariyalur reported 43 active cases each.