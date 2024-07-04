240 kg of banned tobacco products seized in Tiruchi, two arrested

A Tiruchi City police team seized 240 kilograms of banned tobacco substances that were being smuggled in a car, early on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police team was carrying out vehicle checks near SIT junction when they stopped a car and checked the vehicle.

They found 27 gunny bags containing banned tobacco substances inside the vehicle and confiscated the contraband. Two persons V. Selvakumar (26) of Thottiyam in Tiruchi district and P. Srinath (39) of Pattukottai in Thanjavur district, who had smuggled the contraband in the car, were arrested.

Three mobile phones and the car were also seized by the team. A case was registered against the two accused persons who were remanded to judicial custody later.

The value of the seized contraband was put at ₹4 lakh, a police press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.