240 kg of banned tobacco products seized in Tiruchi, two arrested

Police said the contraband worth around ₹4 lakh, was found during a vehicle check

Published - July 04, 2024 04:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Gunny bags containing banned tobacco substances that were seized in Tiruchi on Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Gunny bags containing banned tobacco substances that were seized in Tiruchi on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 A Tiruchi City police team seized 240 kilograms of banned tobacco substances that were being smuggled in a car, early on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The police team was carrying out vehicle checks near SIT junction when they stopped a car and checked the vehicle.

They found 27 gunny bags containing banned tobacco substances inside the vehicle and confiscated the contraband. Two persons V. Selvakumar (26) of Thottiyam in Tiruchi district and P. Srinath (39) of Pattukottai in Thanjavur district, who had smuggled the contraband in the car, were arrested.

Three mobile phones and the car were also seized by the team. A case was registered against the two accused persons who were remanded to judicial custody later.

The value of the seized contraband was put at ₹4 lakh, a police press release said.

Tiruchi / tobacco / police / crime

