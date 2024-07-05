ADVERTISEMENT

24-year-old arrested for sexual assault after goading minors to get married

Published - July 05, 2024 09:55 pm IST - KARUR

A teenaged boy and a girl were persuaded to get married by the accused as they were in love and he also promised to get them jobs in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man, Shankar of Thogamalai, was arrested by the police in Karur district on Thursday for kidnapping and allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old-girl.

The accused, Shankar, had goaded his friend, a 16-year-old boy to “marry” the girl as they were reportedly in love with each other. The “marriage” took place near a school premises and their classmates shared pictures and clips on social media a week ago. According to police, Shankar had promised the minors employment in Coimbatore. Later, under the pretext of taking the girl to Coimbatore, he took her to Kollimalai and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The girl has since returned home. The parents of both minors filed a complaint with the school authorities leading to the suspension of the boy and two other students.

The police arrested Shankar on July 4 under the POCSO Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. A case has been filed against the minor boy too. The Kulithalai All Women Police Station is investigating. The District Child Welfare Committee provided counselling to all the minors involved in the crime.

