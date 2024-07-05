GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

24-year-old arrested for sexual assault after goading minors to get married

A teenaged boy and a girl were persuaded to get married by the accused as they were in love and he also promised to get them jobs in Coimbatore

Published - July 05, 2024 09:55 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man, Shankar of Thogamalai, was arrested by the police in Karur district on Thursday for kidnapping and allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old-girl.

The accused, Shankar, had goaded his friend, a 16-year-old boy to “marry” the girl as they were reportedly in love with each other. The “marriage” took place near a school premises and their classmates shared pictures and clips on social media a week ago. According to police, Shankar had promised the minors employment in Coimbatore. Later, under the pretext of taking the girl to Coimbatore, he took her to Kollimalai and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The girl has since returned home. The parents of both minors filed a complaint with the school authorities leading to the suspension of the boy and two other students.

The police arrested Shankar on July 4 under the POCSO Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. A case has been filed against the minor boy too. The Kulithalai All Women Police Station is investigating. The District Child Welfare Committee provided counselling to all the minors involved in the crime.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.