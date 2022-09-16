24 new COVID-19 cases in central zone

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central zone on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at seven in Tiruchi and five in Pudukottai. Karur and Tiruvarur districts accounted for three fresh cases each, while Mayiladuthurai reported two cases. Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts had one new case each.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 57 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Friday. Mayiladuthurai had 47 active cases, Karur 36, Pudukottai 30, Perambalur 29, Thanjavur 27, Tiruvarur 20, Nagapattinam 16 and Ariyalur 11.