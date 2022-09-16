24 new COVID-19 cases in central zone

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
September 16, 2022 21:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central zone on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at seven in Tiruchi and five in Pudukottai. Karur and Tiruvarur districts accounted for three fresh cases each, while Mayiladuthurai reported two cases. Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts had one new case each.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 57 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Friday. Mayiladuthurai had 47 active cases, Karur 36, Pudukottai 30, Perambalur 29, Thanjavur 27, Tiruvarur 20, Nagapattinam 16 and Ariyalur 11.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app