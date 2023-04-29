ADVERTISEMENT

24 new COVID-19 cases in central region

April 29, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central region on Saturday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi reported eight fresh cases, Ariyalur five, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam three each, Karur two, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai districts had one new case each.

The total number of active cases in the region stood at 257 as on Saturday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases with 82 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Thanjavur had 41 active cases, Tiruvarur and Ariyalur 37 each, Nagapattinam 20, Mayiladuthurai 16, Karur 12 Pudukottai nine and Perambalur had three.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US