24 new COVID-19 cases in central region

April 29, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central region on Saturday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi reported eight fresh cases, Ariyalur five, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam three each, Karur two, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai districts had one new case each.

The total number of active cases in the region stood at 257 as on Saturday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases with 82 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Thanjavur had 41 active cases, Tiruvarur and Ariyalur 37 each, Nagapattinam 20, Mayiladuthurai 16, Karur 12 Pudukottai nine and Perambalur had three.

