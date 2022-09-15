24 new COVID-19 cases in central region

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at six in Karur and five in Tiruchi. Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts reported three fresh cases each, while Pudukottai and Nagapattinam accounted for two cases each. Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts had one new case each.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 61 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Thursday. Mayiladuthurai had 48 active cases, Karur 34, Thanjavur 32, Perambalur 29, Pudukottai 27, Tiruvarur 19, Nagapattinam 17 and Ariyalur 11.