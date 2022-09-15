24 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
September 15, 2022 20:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at six in Karur and five in Tiruchi. Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts reported three fresh cases each, while Pudukottai and Nagapattinam accounted for two cases each. Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts had one new case each.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 61 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Thursday. Mayiladuthurai had 48 active cases, Karur 34, Thanjavur 32, Perambalur 29, Pudukottai 27, Tiruvarur 19, Nagapattinam 17 and Ariyalur 11.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app