24 irrigation channels being desilted in Pudukottai district

A group of women labourers engaged in desilting an irrigation channel in Pappatti Panchayat in Karambakudi block in Pudukottai district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu on Thursday said that 24 irrigation channels in the district were being desilted at a cost of ₹2.15 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Desilting works were being taken up through the Rural Development Development in the irrigation channels to a total length of 43.80 kilometres, Ms. Kavitha Ramu said after inspecting one such work that was being executed in Pappapatti village panchayat in Karambakudi block at a cost of ₹6.40 lakh.

The desilting works were being carried out in Gandarvakottai, Avudaiyarkoil and Karambakudi blocks. Out of the 24 irrigation channels, desilting works were being executed in 21 irrigation channels in Karambakudi block alone.

All works would be completed before June and water for irrigation would be ensured, the Collector said. The Public Works Department and the Rural Development Department were carrying out the desilting works on a war-footing to ensure free flow of water for irrigation in the district.