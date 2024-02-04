ADVERTISEMENT

24 injured in jallikattu near Lalgudi, bull dies after falling into a canal

February 04, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-four persons were injured and a bull died during the jallikattu at L. Abhishekapuram village in Lalgudi taluk of Tiruchi district on Sunday.

Official sources said 520 bulls were released during the jallikattu in which 259 tamers participated. Seven bull tamers, two spectators, and 15 bull owners were injured during the event. Nine of them have been admitted in Government Hospital at Lalgudi for treatment.

Two bulls were injured and a bull died after falling into a canal. Persons with minor injuries were treated at the venue.

At the Vadamadu Manjuvirattu event in Manapparai, nearly 126 tamers and 14 bulls participated, in which 11 tamers were injured, the police said.

