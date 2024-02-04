GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

24 injured in jallikattu near Lalgudi, bull dies after falling into a canal

February 04, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-four persons were injured and a bull died during the jallikattu at L. Abhishekapuram village in Lalgudi taluk of Tiruchi district on Sunday.

Official sources said 520 bulls were released during the jallikattu in which 259 tamers participated. Seven bull tamers, two spectators, and 15 bull owners were injured during the event. Nine of them have been admitted in Government Hospital at Lalgudi for treatment.

Two bulls were injured and a bull died after falling into a canal. Persons with minor injuries were treated at the venue.

At the Vadamadu Manjuvirattu event in Manapparai, nearly 126 tamers and 14 bulls participated, in which 11 tamers were injured, the police said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / animal / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.