24 injured in jallikattu held at two villages in Pudukottai district

March 07, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-four persons were injured in jallikattu organised at Kovilur and Ammankurichi villages in Pudukottai district on Tuesday. 

As many as 565 bulls and 106 tamers took part at the event at Kovilur. Sixteen persons were injured and 13 of them were treated as out-patients at the venue. The remaining were referred to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

At Ammankurichi, 742 bulls were released and 200 tamers took part at the jallikattu. Eight persons were injured and seven of them were treated as out-patients at the venue. One person was referred to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, said police sources.

