Tiruchirapalli

24-hour centres

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI 23 August 2021 22:02 IST
Updated: 23 August 2021 22:02 IST

Twenty-four hour vaccination centres have been established at Tiruchi MGMGH and government hospitals at Karur and Nagapattinam districts.

Tiruchi Collector S.Sivarasu said both Covishield and Covaxin doses would be adminsitered.

Advertising
Advertising

In Karur, Collector T. Prabhu Shankar inaugurated the facility. Dr. Shankar said so far 3.5 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district so far. In Nagapattinam, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj inaugurated the centre at the GH.

Comments
More In Tiruchirapalli
Read more...