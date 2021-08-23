24-hour centres

TIRUCHI

23 August 2021 22:02 IST

Twenty-four hour vaccination centres have been established at Tiruchi MGMGH and government hospitals at Karur and Nagapattinam districts.

Tiruchi Collector S.Sivarasu said both Covishield and Covaxin doses would be adminsitered.

In Karur, Collector T. Prabhu Shankar inaugurated the facility. Dr. Shankar said so far 3.5 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district so far. In Nagapattinam, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj inaugurated the centre at the GH.