Twenty-four hour vaccination centres have been established at Tiruchi MGMGH and government hospitals at Karur and Nagapattinam districts.

Tiruchi Collector S.Sivarasu said both Covishield and Covaxin doses would be adminsitered.

In Karur, Collector T. Prabhu Shankar inaugurated the facility. Dr. Shankar said so far 3.5 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district so far. In Nagapattinam, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj inaugurated the centre at the GH.