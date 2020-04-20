24 contacts of policeman hospitalised in Perambalur

Various safety measures have been put in place in Perambalur after a policeman tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Twenty four people, including 17 police personnel who were in contact with the policeman and seven family members of the patient have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Perambalur Government Headquarters hospital.

Samples were lifted for 39 people, including some more contacts. However the results have returned negative, official sources said. “Although they are currently asymptomatic, they will be kept in quarantine for 28 days before being discharged,” a senior official at the GH said. The others have been kept in home quarantine.

Apart from quarantining all police personnel who worked at the V. Kalathur police station, where the patient was posted, the station was also sanitised and shut. However, to ensure that the station continues to function, a van has been converted into a makeshift station.

Speaking to The Hindu, Nisha Parthiban, Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, said that the police station with skeletal staff was functioning from a van. It is parked outside the gate of the existing station, she said. “A Sub-Inspector, two constables and two home guards have been posted at the station,” she said. Policemen from Mangalamedu, Kunnam and Kaikalathur have been asked to man the station on a shift basis.