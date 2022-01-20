2,383 fresh cases recorded in central districts

The number of fresh cases reported among the central districts on Thursday exceeded 2,000. This is the first time that such a high number was being registered after the second wave in May 2021. A total of 2,383 patients reported positive for COVID-19 in the region.

Two deaths were reported - both in Thanjavur, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.Tiruchi and Thanjavur continued to report a majority of the cases in the region. On Thursday, Tiruchi reported 639 fresh cases and Thanjavur 544. However, authorities said that more than half of these patients were asymptomatic or mild and were in home quarantine.

A total of 247 persons tested positive in Tiruvarur, a marked rise in the last few days. A similar spike was also reported in Karur, where 194 patients reported positive, and in Pudukottai with 177. Nagapattinam registered 163 cases and neighbouring Mayiladuthurai, 151. In Ariyalur, 145 patients reported positive and in Perambalur 123, the lowest in the region on Thursday.