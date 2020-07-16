235 new cases and 6 deaths

The central region recorded 235 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Six deaths were also reported - three in Tiruchi and one each in Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Karur - the State Health Department’s bulletin said.

Two men aged 65 and 70 and a 60-year-old woman, all with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and coronary heart disease, died in Tiruchi. A 70-year-old man died at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital with comorbidities of diabetes and in Pudukottai a 39-year-old man died after chronic liver disease complicated his condition. A 76-year-old man from Karur died with comorbidities of coronary heart disease.

Of the 94 patients to test positive in Tiruchi, around 50 hailed from within city limits. The patients were admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memrial Government Hospital for treatment. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,094.

Meanwhile, 78 patients, including 76 from Tiruchi, were discharged from the Tiruchi MGMGH while 22 patients were discharged from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai.

Pudukottai recorded 50 fresh cases. Thanjavur recorded 25 positive cases.

Twenty people tested positive in Tiruvarur and 10 in Perambalur. A 76-year-old man was among those who tested positive in Perambalur. Of the eight who tested positive in Nagapattinam are six men and two women.

Twelve patients tested positive in Ariyalur. The total number of cases in the district including these cases is 599. Seven patients tested positive in Karur on Thursday.The patients have been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.