231 kg of gutka seized, three held

February 15, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi District (Rural) Police arrested three persons on the charge of possessing banned tobacco substances near Olaiyur on Tuesday.

Based on secret information, Manikandam police conducted a raid near Olaiyur. During the raid, the police found that K. Suresh Kumar, 48, G. Muruganantham, 33, and C. Elangovan, 33, all natives of Tiruchi district, possessed 231 kg of banned tobacco substances.

The police seized the contraband meant for sale and booked them under the sections of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and sections 273 (Making atmosphere noxious to health) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code. The police also seized a four-wheeler used for peddling the contraband.

