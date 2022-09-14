23 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Twenty-three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at seven in Tiruchi and four in Mayiladuthurai. Karur district reported three fresh cases, while Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur accounted for two cases each. Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts had one new case each.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 65 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Wednesday. There were 51 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 34 in Thanjavur, 32 in Karur, 28 in Perambalur, 26 in Pudukottai, 20 in Tiruvarur, 19 in Nagapattinam, and 12 active cases in Ariyalur district.