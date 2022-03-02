23 new cases of COVID-19 in central districts

The central region reported 23 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with the districts of Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai having no new cases, according to data provided by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities reported on Wednesday.

Tiruchi had the highest number of new cases with 11 persons testing positive. Among the single digit tallies, Thanjavur district had four new cases, while Karur reported three fresh infections. Two persons tested positive in Tiruvarur.

One fresh case each was recorded in the districts of Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Pudukottai.